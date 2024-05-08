Wednesday, May 8, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, May 8, 2024: Hot and muggy, temps in the 90s
-
Truck crashes into barrier at McAllen museum causing power outages
-
TxDOT to survey property for proposed road expansion in San Juan
-
Rio Grande City man convicted of murder in July 2020 shooting
-
Congressman Cuellar denies bribery allegations in public appearance