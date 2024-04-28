City of Pharr hosts first responder camp for children

The city of Pharr is aiming to attract more Rio Grande Valley youth to become a first responder.

The city held a She's My Hero co-ed camp on Saturday. The camp is usually for girls, but this time it's for young men as well.

Pharr fire, police and EMS all participated. The hope is to educate children about fire, medical and law enforcement careers.

The camp is for children ages 6-to-17. The kids learn many tasks first responders complete and learned about the equipment they use.

"Only about seven or eight percent of firefighters are female. So this is the department's attempt of gender equality. We'd like to see more women in the fire service and if we catch them at a young age and maybe plant that seed, hopefully they'll consider a career in the fire service," Pharr Fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez said.

The camp is free and open to everyone in the Valley.

Pharr will be hosting more camps in June and August, but specific dates have not been set yet.

For more information, call Pharr City Hall at 956-402-4000.