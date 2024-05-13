Monday, May 13, 2024: Hot afternoon, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
La Joya ISD considering layoffs to avoid $20 million deficit
-
Trial date set for man accused in Freemason murder
-
Laguna Heights community continues to recover one year after tornado
-
KRGV Cares Closet's goal is to fill a closet at STHS with...
-
Tractor trailer engulfed in flames causes road closure in Edinburg