Brownsville police: Library shooting suspect may suffer from mental health issues

Brownsville police confirm there were mental health-related calls involving Humberto Paz, the man accused of shooting and killing 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi.

The shooting happened May 11 after both individuals got into a verbal altercation at the Brownsville Public Library, according to police.

It is unclear if those mental health-related calls were made to Brownsville police.

"But there were no indications of threats made. We also do not have confirmation yet whether Paz was in any military service," Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer Abril Luna said.

Police say they found a weapon on Paz at the library. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Paz is still in jail, and his bond was set at $3.25 million.