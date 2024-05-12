Brownsville police identify suspect in fatal library shooting
The Brownsville Police Department has identified the suspect who shot a man outside the Brownsville Public Library.
Police said 33-year-old Humberto Paz was identified as the person who shot and killed 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi. Paz was arrested on Saturday at the library.
RELATED STORY: Police: Man killed in shooting at Brownsville library, one in custody
Paz was arraigned Sunday morning and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was issued a $3,250,000 bond.
Brownsville police said preliminary investigation revealed the incident began due to a verbal altercation between Khaledi and Paz; both were visiting the library.
The case remains under investigation and the library will be closed until further notice.
