Brownsville police identify suspect in fatal library shooting

The Brownsville Police Department has identified the suspect who shot a man outside the Brownsville Public Library.

Police said 33-year-old Humberto Paz was identified as the person who shot and killed 71-year-old Vahid Khaledi. Paz was arrested on Saturday at the library.

Paz was arraigned Sunday morning and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was issued a $3,250,000 bond.

Brownsville police said preliminary investigation revealed the incident began due to a verbal altercation between Khaledi and Paz; both were visiting the library.

The case remains under investigation and the library will be closed until further notice.