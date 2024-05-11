Police: Man killed in shooting at Brownsville library; one in custody
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Saturday at around noon, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
One man was arrested, according to a news release.
Brownsville police officers responded to the Brownsville Public Library at 2600 Central Blvd. at around 12:04 p.m. when they found the victim, the release stated.
No other injuries were reported.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Third water treatment plant in the works in city of Mission
-
Federal government claims ownership of Fronton Island
-
Los Fresnos firefighters hand out water to beat the heat
-
Consumer Reports: If you snore and have sleep apnea, CPAP is not...
-
Winter Texans seeking volunteers to foster, adopt stray dogs found in La...