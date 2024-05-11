Police: Man killed in shooting at Brownsville library; one in custody

Police at the Brownsville Public Library at 2600 Central Blvd. Saturday, May 11, 2024. KRGV photo

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Saturday at around noon, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

One man was arrested, according to a news release.

Brownsville police officers responded to the Brownsville Public Library at 2600 Central Blvd. at around 12:04 p.m. when they found the victim, the release stated.

No other injuries were reported.

