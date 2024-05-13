Laguna Heights community continues to recover one year after tornado

It's been one year since a deadly tornado hit the small town of Laguna Heights, and some families are still rebuilding.

One woman says she is close to finishing up her rebuild. Her home was destroyed by the tornado, and she says the only thing left behind were pipes that were underground.

Now, the walls of her home are up. She has a roof and new cabinets are being installed.

"I'm building my house little by little, I'm paying my own stuff and unfortunately a lot of people don't have a way to rebuild," Irene Cantu said.

Cantu's home is a part of the 21 homes that were destroyed by last year's tornado, 31 others were heavily damaged and seven had minor damage.

Cameron County, Point Isabel Independent School District, the Salvation Army and KRGV Cares stepped in to help the community.