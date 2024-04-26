Friday, April 26, 2024: Windy and muggy with temperatures in the low 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Alligator spotted in San Benito, residents warned to stay away
-
USDA warns of Mexican fruit flies attacking Valley citrus
-
Hidalgo County officials seeking funds for new water treatment project
-
Starr County Sheriff’s Office conducting criminal investigation into deadly helicopter crash
-
$45 million bond election to expand Donna international bridge underway