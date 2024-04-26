x

Friday, April 26, 2024: Windy and muggy with temperatures in the low 90s

1 hour 43 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, April 26 2024 Apr 26, 2024 April 26, 2024 10:44 AM April 26, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days