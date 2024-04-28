Texans WR Tank Dell shot in Florida, sustains minor wound, team says
Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was shot in Florida and sustained a minor wound, the team announced on social media.
Dell was shot Saturday night in Sanford and has since been released from a hospital "in good spirits," the team wrote Sunday in its social media post.
"We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate," the team wrote.
It was unclear whether Dell's injury was related to a shooting outside a Sanford party venue on the same night, in which authorities said a teenager wounded 10 people when he opened fire during a private event.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
More News
News Video
-
McAllen High School mariachi group set to perform at Carnegie Hall
-
Donna farm offering a free picnic for homeschooled families
-
First week of Early Voting wraps up, Election Day is Saturday
-
Mission police investigating rollover accident that killed one man
-
City of Pharr hosts first responder camp for children