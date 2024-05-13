x

KRGV Cares Closet's goal is to fill a closet at STHS with toys, clothing

2 hours 8 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, May 13 2024 May 13, 2024 May 13, 2024 6:17 PM May 13, 2024 in News - Local
By: Kristine Galvan

KRGV Cares Closet aims to fill a closet at South Texas Health System with toys and necessities children and their families might need as they stay at the children's hospital.

RELATED COVERAGE: Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith details how KRGV Cares Closet can help hospitalized kids

Channel 5 News' Kristine Galvan speaks with STHS CEO Lance Ames about how these donations help make a hospital stay a lot more positive.

To donate to KRGV Cares Closet, click here.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days