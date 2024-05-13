Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith details how KRGV Cares Closet can help hospitalized kids
Being hospitalized can be very intimidating, especially for a child.
KRGV Cares Closet campaign hopes to make the stay a little easier for those children by providing toys, clothing and other necessities they might need.
First Warn 5 Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith tells Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza how he was hospitalized as a child and receiving a toy helped make his stay a little bit easier.
Channel 5 News is currently accepting monetary donations, the last day to donate is Friday, May 17.
