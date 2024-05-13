KRGV Cares Closet a passion project for Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith

The KRGV Cares Closet campaign kicked off Monday and is in partnership with South Texas Health System.

The goal of the campaign is to make sure Rio Grande Valley children are comfortable while they stay at the hospital.

Inside the children's hospital in Edinburg is a closet and the goal is to raise enough funds to fill it with things a child might need during their hospital stay.

Those items include things like toys, clothes, socks and other essential items.

Being hospitalized can be scary for anyone, especially a child. These items aim to bring comfort for those kids.

KRGV Cares Closet has been a passion project for First Warn 5 Chief Meteorologist Tim Smith.

He says he spent a lot of time in the hospital as a child, and getting a toy was something he looked forward to.

"What I remember more than anything else is that every time we checked into the hospital, they put that wristband on, and they would say come with us, and the nurses would walk us down the hallway, and they opened this door to a closet. It was full of toys, and they would say pick one. Instead of going into the scariness of the hospital, I was going into a toy closet and picking whatever I wanted. Suddenly, going to the hospital was okay," Smith said.

In the past, Channel 5 News would give out toys every Christmas thanks to the Channel 5 Toy Drive, but the pandemic changed that.

This year, we're asking for monetary donations and 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards purchasing toys and the other items.

To donate to KRGV Cares Closet, click here.