KRGV Cares Closet looks to provide hospitalized children with necessities
Channel 5 News is kicking off a new campaign, KRGV Cares Closet.
The campaign is in partnership with South Texas Health System. The goal is to make sure Rio Grande Valley children have what they need when they have to stay in the hospital.
Channel 5 News' Sandra Rodriguez speaks with STHS Pediatric Administrator Kimberly Davis about what type of items are needed to help hospitalized children.
To donate to the campaign, click here.
