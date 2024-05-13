La Joya ISD considering layoffs to avoid $20 million deficit
La Joya Independent School District employees could soon be without jobs as the district considers cutting jobs in an effort to avoid a nearly $20 million deficit.
According to the school district, 556 employees were being paid with COVID-19 relief funds, but school districts will no longer have access to that money next year.
At a board meeting late last week, the state-appointed superintendent said teacher layoffs are possible, but they're trying to keep cuts to what the district calls unnecessary administrative positions.
"We are going to do absolutely everything in our power to ensure that you're first in line for vacancies you're qualified for," La Joya ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcey Sorenson said.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
La Joya ISD considering layoffs to avoid $20 million deficit
-
Trial date set for man accused in Freemason murder
-
Laguna Heights community continues to recover one year after tornado
-
KRGV Cares Closet's goal is to fill a closet at STHS with...
-
Tractor trailer engulfed in flames causes road closure in Edinburg