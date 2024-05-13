Tractor trailer engulfed in flames causes road closure in Edinburg

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 281 in Edinburg are closed after a tractor trailer became engulfed in flames, according to the city of Edinburg.

The fire has since been extinguished.

The city posted on their Facebook page that the fire occurred just north of Monte Cristo and emergency crews are currently working the scene.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the closure will last for about an hour as they work to remove the wreckage.

They are asking everyone to slow down and stay alert in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.