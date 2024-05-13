Mission Police Department holds memorial ceremony for fallen first responders

Fallen law enforcement and firefighters were honored Monday at a Memorial Day Ceremony held by the Mission Police Department.

The ceremony remembered all the people who made the ultimate sacrifice. In Mission, four officers have died in the line of duty between 1978 to present.

Mission Police Chief Cesar Torres says he hopes those who attended will realize how much first responders are willing to give up to ensure their community is safe.

"They pay the ultimate price. They died doing the profession they love and for our citizens, and I want to be very clear, that it doesn't take just Memorial Day to remember our fallen this should be every day of the year," Torres said.

During the ceremony, a gun salute was given, and the Texas Department of Public Safety closed out the morning with a flyover from one of their helicopters.