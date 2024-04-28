McAllen High School mariachi group set to perform at Carnegie Hall

A Rio Grande Valley high school mariachi group is taking center stage at one of the nation's most prestigious performance halls.

McAllen High School's Mariachi Oro is set to perform at New York's Carnegie Hall this summer.

The group is currently working on raising funds. They have an online fundraiser with the goal of raising $7,500 that'll go toward travel expenses.

A total of 25 students are going on the six-day trip.

"We are very excited, very humbled," Head Director Alex Trevino said. "The most beautiful thing is to see the kids out there representing their culture y la música mexicana qué es la más bonita del el mundo."

To stay updated on the group's performances and trip, follow their Instagram and Facebook profile.

To donate to the group's fundraiser, click here.

Tune in to Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. to hear from two young musicians about what this trip means to them.