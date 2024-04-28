Donna farm offering a free picnic for homeschooled families
A free picnic is being offered to homeschooled families across the Rio Grande Valley.
Red River Farms in Donna welcomes families to bring their own lunch and let run around and mingle. They also have some produce they can pick.
The picnic will from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.
