First week of Early Voting wraps up, Election Day is Saturday

Early Voting continues for the May elections, and several city and school races are being decided.

In the first week of Early Voting, nearly 9,000 Cameron County voters hit the polls and in Hidalgo County more than 12,000 people cast their ballot.

Early Voting ends on Tuesday and Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

For more information on where to vote and for a look at what's on the ballots, click here.