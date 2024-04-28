x

Mission police investigating rollover accident that killed one man

Mission police are investigating a fatal rollover accident that killed one man Sunday morning.

Public Information Office Art Flores said the accident occurred on Los Ebanos Road and FM 495 at around 4 a.m.

He said a 20-year-old man was driving when he lost control of his vehicle, causing the rollover. The victim died at the scene.

Flores said the unidentified victim was the only person in the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

