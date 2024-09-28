First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 27, 2024
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Sept. 27, 2024
|
Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Economedes
|21
|St. Joseph Academy
|51
|FINAL
|Brownsville Porter
|3
|Sharyland Pioneer
|63
|FINAL
|Edcouch-Elsa
|21
|Port Isabel
|28
|FINAL
|San Benito
|14
|Weslaco
|28
|FINAL
|Brownsville Veterans
|35
|PSJA
|23
|FINAL
|Brownsville Pace
|28
|Roma
|41
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans
|8
|Harlingen
|38
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|56
|Mercedes
|40
|FINAL
|Mission
|0
|McAllen Memorial
|48
|FINAL
|McAllen
|10
|Vela
|41
|FINAL
|Harlingen South
|44
|Donna North
|7
|FINAL
|Zapata
|35
|La Feria
|28
|FINAL
|La Villa
|8
|Harlingen MMA
|0
|QTR2
|PSJA Memorial
|17
|Flour Bluff
|55
|FINAL
|La Joya
|3
|Brownsville Hanna
|13
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|6
|Palmview
|20
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|13
|Bishop
|20
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|54
|Progreso
|0
|FINAL
|Santa Rosa
|40
|Banquete
|18
|FINAL
|Grulla
|12
|Valley View
|16
|FINAL
|Lyford
|14
|Falfurrias
|0
|FINAL
News
