First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

2 days 5 hours 41 seconds ago Friday, September 27 2024 Sep 27, 2024 September 27, 2024 10:03 PM September 27, 2024 in News - Local

See the final scores below:

Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

Visiting Team

 Score Home Team Score Time
Economedes 21 St. Joseph Academy 51 FINAL
Brownsville Porter 3 Sharyland Pioneer 63 FINAL
Edcouch-Elsa 21 Port Isabel 28 FINAL
San Benito 14 Weslaco 28 FINAL
Brownsville Veterans 35 PSJA 23 FINAL
Brownsville Pace 28 Roma 41 FINAL
Mission Veterans 8 Harlingen 38 FINAL
Sharyland 56 Mercedes 40 FINAL
Mission  0 McAllen Memorial 48 FINAL
McAllen 10 Vela 41 FINAL
Harlingen South 44 Donna North 7 FINAL
Zapata 35 La Feria 28 FINAL
La Villa 8 Harlingen MMA 0 QTR2
PSJA Memorial 17 Flour Bluff 55 FINAL
La Joya 3 Brownsville Hanna 13 FINAL
Rio Grande City 6 Palmview 20 FINAL
Rio Hondo 13 Bishop 20 FINAL
Raymondville 54 Progreso 0 FINAL
Santa Rosa 40 Banquete 18 FINAL
Grulla 12 Valley View 16 FINAL
Lyford 14 Falfurrias 0 FINAL
