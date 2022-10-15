x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 Part 1

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 30, 2022 below:

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.

See the final scores below.

Friday, September 30

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Donna 7 Brownsville Veterans 60 FINAL
Zapata 0 Hidalgo 35 FINAL
Brownsville Pace 10 Harlingen South 33 FINAL
Weslaco East 48 Brownsville Lopez 7 FINAL
Orange Grove 34 Grulla 16 FINAL
Odem 20 Santa Rosa 21 FINAL
San Antonio Christian 37 Brownsville St. Joseph 41 FINAL
George West 72 Monte Alto 7 FINAL
La Feria 23 Tuloso-Midway 28 FINAL
Raymondville 0 Sinton 24 FINAL
Correcaminos UAT, MX 6 Port Isabel 66 FINAL
John Paul II 19 MMA 32 FINAL

