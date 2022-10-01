First & Goal: Friday Sept. 23, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 30, 2022 below:
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.
See the final scores below.
Friday, September 30
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Donna
|7
|Brownsville Veterans
|60
|FINAL
|Zapata
|0
|Hidalgo
|35
|FINAL
|Brownsville Pace
|10
|Harlingen South
|33
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|48
|Brownsville Lopez
|7
|FINAL
|Orange Grove
|34
|Grulla
|16
|FINAL
|Odem
|20
|Santa Rosa
|21
|FINAL
|San Antonio Christian
|37
|Brownsville St. Joseph
|41
|FINAL
|George West
|72
|Monte Alto
|7
|FINAL
|La Feria
|23
|Tuloso-Midway
|28
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|0
|Sinton
|24
|FINAL
|Correcaminos UAT, MX
|6
|Port Isabel
|66
|FINAL
|John Paul II
|19
|MMA
|32
|FINAL
