First and Goal Highlights Part 1
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 10, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|St. Joseph
|34
|Hebbronville
|67
|7:30 p.m.
|Tuloso-Midway
|36
|La Feria
|58
|7:30 p.m.
|Monte Alto
|0
|La Villa
|34
|7:30 p.m.
|Hidalgo
|14
|Alice
|48
|7:30 p.m.
|Laredo Martin
|12
|Grulla
|37
|7:30 p.m.
|Santa Rosa
|50
|Progreso
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|PSJA
|49
|Juarez-Lincoln
|10
|7:30 p.m.
|Edinburg Economedes
|9
|Edinburg High
|49
|7:30 p.m.
|Edinburg North
|24
|Mission HS
|28
|Brownsville Veterans
|14
|McAllen High
|21
|7 p.m.
|McAllen Memorial
|41
|Brownsville Lopez
|14
|7 p.m.
|Brownsville Porter
|7
|Weslaco East
|17
|7 p.m.
|PSJA Southwest
|6
|Edcouch Elsa
|55
|7:30 p.m.
|Sharyland Pioneer
|27
|PSJA Memorial
|15
|7:30 p.m.
|Mission Veterans
|48
|Roma
|3
|7:30 p.m.
|Mercedes
|69
|Valley View
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|Santa Maria
|6
|Lyford
|52
News
