First and Goal Highlights Part 1

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 10, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
St. Joseph 34 Hebbronville 67 7:30 p.m.
Tuloso-Midway 36 La Feria 58 7:30 p.m.
Monte Alto 0 La Villa 34 7:30 p.m.
Hidalgo 14 Alice 48 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Martin 12 Grulla 37 7:30 p.m.
Santa Rosa 50 Progreso 0 7:30 p.m.
PSJA 49 Juarez-Lincoln 10 7:30 p.m.
Edinburg Economedes 9 Edinburg High 49 7:30 p.m.
Edinburg North 24 Mission HS 28
Brownsville Veterans 14 McAllen High 21 7 p.m.
McAllen Memorial 41 Brownsville Lopez 14 7 p.m.
Brownsville Porter 7 Weslaco East 17 7 p.m.
PSJA Southwest 6 Edcouch Elsa 55 7:30 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer 27 PSJA Memorial 15 7:30 p.m.
Mission Veterans 48 Roma 3 7:30 p.m.
Mercedes 69 Valley View 0 7:30 p.m.
Santa Maria 6 Lyford 52

