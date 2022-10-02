Former Priest Sentenced to Life Transferred to State Prison
WESLACO – Former priest and convicted murderer John Feit has been transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s Byrd Unit.
Feit was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for the 1960 murder of Irene Garza.
Garza’s body was found in a canal after going to confession Easter weekend.
Feit was arrested in 2016 after being a person of interest for decades.
