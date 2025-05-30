Fugitive on Texas' most wanted list arrested in Palmview
A fugitive wanted in multiple counties and named one of Texas’ Most Wanted was arrested Monday in Palmview, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Eliud Perez Reyes, 45, was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Palmview.
According to DPS, Reyes was wanted in Hidalgo and Fayette County since December 2024 on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, and theft of property.
During the traffic stop in Palmview that led to his arrest, Reyes provided a fake name to the DPS trooper conducting a traffic stop, a news release added.
Records show Reyes is in custody at the Hidalgo County jail as of Wednesday evening.
