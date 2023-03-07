Funds Available to Hire Temporary Workers for Storm Recovery
EDINBURG – Hidalgo County is providing new funds for flood relief.
A county executive officer says around $500,000 has been approved for the efforts. The monies come from the county’s general fund.
The drainage system and commission plan to use it in hiring temporary workers for clean-up efforts.
