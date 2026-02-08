x

Harlingen Cardinals win a thriller over Los Fresnos to remain undefeated in district, Weslaco Lady Panthers improve to 9-0

Related Story

Highlights from high school Weslaco vs. Edinburg girls and boys, La Joya vs. Economedes, and Harlingen vs. Los Fresnos basketball games.

News
Harlingen Cardinals win a thriller over Los...
Harlingen Cardinals win a thriller over Los Fresnos to remain undefeated in district, Weslaco Lady Panthers improve to 9-0
Highlights from high school Weslaco vs. Edinburg girls and boys, La Joya vs. Economedes, and Harlingen vs. Los Fresnos basketball... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 06 2026 Feb 6, 2026 Friday, February 06, 2026 9:47:00 PM CST February 06, 2026
Radar
7 Days