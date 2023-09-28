Harlingen extends contract with RGV Humane Society

The city of Harlingen voted Wednesday to extend their current contract with the shelter Rio Grande Valley Humane Society.

The contract was extended from 30 days to 120 days.

Under the new contract, RGV Humane Society is now an open intake shelter, meaning it cannot turn any animals away.

The director of the humane society warns that the new status would make the shelter almost immediately have to euthanize animals for the first time in three years.

On top of forcing the shelter to take in animals of all kinds from across the Valley, the proposed contract change would also make the shelter in charge of upkeep of the building.

Shelter officials say this would take away funding for microchipping and other amenities.

Watch the video above for the full story.