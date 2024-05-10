x

Heart of the Valley: Channel 5 News reporter gets free glucose screening

Related Story

HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings all month to help raise awareness on diabetes.

Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera speaks with HEB Pharmacist John Villanueva on the importance of getting a glucose screening and demonstrates exactly how they are done.

FOR MORE HEART OF THE VALLEY STORIES, CLICK HERE.

News
Heart of the Valley: Channel 5 News...
Heart of the Valley: Channel 5 News reporter gets free glucose screening
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings all month to help raise awareness on diabetes. ... More >>
3 weeks ago Saturday, April 13 2024 Apr 13, 2024 Saturday, April 13, 2024 12:55:00 PM CDT April 13, 2024
Radar
7 Days