Heart of the Valley: Channel 5 News reporter gets free glucose screening
HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings all month to help raise awareness on diabetes.
Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera speaks with HEB Pharmacist John Villanueva on the importance of getting a glucose screening and demonstrates exactly how they are done.
