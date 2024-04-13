x

Heart of the Valley: Channel 5 News reporter gets free glucose screening

Saturday, April 13 2024
By: Sarah Cervera

HEB and South Texas Health Systems are offering free glucose screenings all month to help raise awareness on diabetes.

Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera speaks with HEB Pharmacist John Villanueva on the importance of getting a glucose screening and demonstrates exactly how they are done.

