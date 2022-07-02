Heavy downpour builds up water to flow into Edinburg home due to ongoing drainage issue

Flooding is not anything new for the Rio Grande Valley. The heavy rain on Monday accumulated more than a foot of water in parts of Hidalgo County.

Along Hobbs Drive in Edinburg, Frances Garza says it’s a constant problem she and her family have dealt with for more than 15 years. She says its worse as cars drive by, pushing water waves into her home.

It’s almost an annual routine for Garza — suffer underwater, clean up and wait for the next rain.

