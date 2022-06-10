x

Hidalgo Co. Bailiff Accused of Forging Judge Signature, Aiding Drug Ring

EDINBURG – A Hidalgo County bailiff is now being accused of falsifying a signature and helping a drug ring.

Oscar De La Cruz is accused of distributing cocaine and forging a federal magistrate signature on a search and seizure warrant.

He’s part of an indictment handed to four other people.

The others are accused of carjacking, interfering with commerce by threats or violence, and using a weapon in a drug trafficking crime.

One of the other defendants, Juan Fernando Mata, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs on Thursday.

De La Cruz was released Tuesday after paying a $5,000 deposit of his $200,000 bond.

He’s scheduled to go before U.S. magistrate judge on Wednesday, May 16.

Thursday, May 10 2018
