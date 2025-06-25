Hidalgo County commissioner discusses progress of Delta Area water project

A new source for running water would capture flood water in Hidalgo County’s Delta area and treat it to make more water available.

Texas lawmakers awarded another $15 million to the project, according to Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes.

A new law — Senate Bill 1967 — will also allow them to apply for additional grants, Fuentes said.

“Realistically, [it’ll take] three to four years before we start seeing water come out, but at least that clock has started,” Fuentes said.

The Delta Region Water Management Project calls for four reservoirs to capture water that will be treated at four water treatment plants.

“We want to do one, just to make sure it does everything the way we expect it to, the way we want it to,” Fuentes said. “That plant will be able to give us about five million gallons per day, 365 days a year."

As a first of its kind project, planners needed to prove to the state they could adequately filter water that comes from cities, streets and drainage systems.

That step is complete, and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality gave its approval.

One of those reservoirs is located near the cities of Edcouch, Elsa and La Villa. The area saw heavy rain and flash flooding during the March 2025 storms.

Fuentes said the first treatment plant will cost $70 million, and so far $45 million has been raised.

Fuentes said water from the project would potentially be treated twice by the county and the cities that use the water.

