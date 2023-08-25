IDEA Mission Sends Two Teams To State

MISSION – At the start of every season, each team’s goal is to reach state. IDEA Mission was able to accomplish that goal not one, but two different sports.

“It was something big for us because it has never happened at IDEA if I’m not mistaken,” said flag football coach Mark Saenz. “To have both varsity programs actually advance at the same time and compete at the state finals.”

The Phoenix flag football and volleyball programs competed in San Antonio this past weekend in hopes of bringing titles back to the Valley.

“It was all so exciting and we worked hard all season, going undefeated, and running round one and then going into the final and going into five games,” said IDEA Mission outside hitter Taylor Garza. “It was so surreal.”

“Nobody has ever done this like we have,” said IDEA Mission quarterback Rosbel Cantu. “It feels great.”

Head coach Mark Saenz and company claimed the title in the last few moments of the game, while first-year head coach Giselle Salas and her squad fought through five matches to finish as the state runner-up.

“Being able to go to state was really a big accomplishment and a really big dream since that is always what I have wanted to do,” said Salas.