Immigration advocates react to Title 42 policy changes

Though the Biden administration is no longer enforcing part of a policy that allows foreigners who crossed the border illegally to be deported over COVID concerns, immigration advocates say little has actually changed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last week that unaccompanied children will no longer be sent back to Mexico under Title 42. The CDC is expected to announce whether the policy will continue on April 2.

Victor Cavazos, director of the nonprofit Sidewalk School, which helps migrants in Reynosa, says migrants are still being expelled daily into Mexico by U.S. immigration officials under the policy.

Texas Civil Rights Project attorney Laura Peña says the use of Title 42 on all migrants no longer makes sense.

Peña said there are now vaccines and testing that helps with controlling the spread of the coronavirus. The decision by the CDC to eliminate a portion of Title 42 came just weeks after a federal district court in Texas ordered the Biden administration to expel all unaccompanied children back to Mexico.

“Things are different now,” Cavazos said. “And there really isn't so much of a need for Title 42."