New policy change for immigrant minors could protect them from deportation

A policy change for immigrants who are minors is making it easier for them to stay in the country.

Under the old policy, minors could enter the country and argue that they're fleeing their homes because of abandonment or abuse.

Now, those children trying to stay here will request either asylum status or status of special immigrant juvenile.

Immigration attorney Andres Mejer the 210,000 kids who crossed the border from 2014 to 2017 could request that status, but about half of them are being deported under Title 42.

Those asking for special immigrant juvenile status must do so in front of a state court judge.

“The second step is asking immigration to recognize that state court decision. And once that happens, they will get protection from deportation and they will ultimately be able to file for a green card unless they're convicted of something that disqualifies them,” Mejer said. “But it can take years to wait for that last step.”

How protection from deportation will be enacted has yet to be announced.

