Thursday, April 25, 2024: Windy and warm with a high of 89°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: H-E-B dietitian discusses diabetes management
-
San Benito CISD creates sensory room for students with special needs
-
Heart of the Valley: Valley woman discusses how she improved her health...
-
Valley law enforcement agencies holding job fairs
-
Edinburg police launch Dog Walker Watch Program