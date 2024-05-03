Pump Patrol: Friday, May 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Boil water notice in effect at the city of Combes
-
'A piece of my life and my soul is gone:' Mother of...
-
Starr County residents react to federal indictment against Congressman Henry Cuellar
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in May 2024
-
Man hoping to reconnect with boaters he saved from drowning in Port...