Raymondville ISD marching band receives international honor
The Raymondville Independent School District marching band is now recognized on an international level.
The John Philip Sousa Foundation gave them the 2025 Sudler Shield award.
Head Band Director Benjamin Keltner says it's one of the highest international honors a high school marching band can receive.
Officials said they're the first in the Rio Grande Valley to receive the honor.
"We've been overachieving for several years now, so I think it's time for us to be pushing for more national or international awards," Keltner said.
Tune in to Channel 5 News at 10 p.m. to hear from band members about this accomplishment.
