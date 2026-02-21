3 Republicans running to fill Texas House District 41 seat in Hidalgo County

Six candidates are currently running to fill the Texas House District 41 seat in Hidalgo County.

They include three Democrats and three Republicans. District 41 covers parts of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr and Mission.

The seat is open due to State Representative Bobby Guerra deciding not to run again.

Republican voters living inside Texas House District 41 are heading to the polls. They're tasked with choosing the candidate they want to represent their party in the general election.

The Republican candidates include McAllen resident Gary Groves, business owner Sarah Sagredo-Hammond and McAllen defense attorney and former prosecutor Sergio Sanchez.

Channel 5 News spoke with each candidate about what they hope to accomplish if they are elected.

Groves calls himself a lifelong Republican.

"I have had a strong association with the Republican Party locally and nationally," Groves said.

He has an Economics degree and is a former precinct chair in the Hidalgo County Republican Party. Groves says if elected he wants to tackle property taxes.

"I would like to eliminate them entirely. Getting rid of the school tax portion of it with the surplus is a great start," Groves said.

He also wants to look at investigating what he calls fraud at the state level.

"Getting rid of all the fraud and waste. We have dead people that are getting benefits, it's crazy, we have people ripping off the taxpayer," Groves said.

Sagredo-Hammond is the owner of a local HVAC business. She's served on the Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and on other state and national boards.

"I think it's important that we give up our time, if we truly love, you know, and want to support," Sagredo-Hammond said.

She says if she makes it to Austin, she wants to focus on skilled trade training in the Valley.

"Skilled trade is extremely important. We need to have more skilled workers, we need to bring them back into the junior highs, we need to teach it to the children a lot sooner and faster," Sagredo-Hammond said. "My second one is you know about border safety and property valuations."

Sanchez is also running for the District 41 seat. He says his background helped shape his position.

"It got me to the point one of advocacy and to fight for the county," Sanchez said.

Sanchez says if he makes it to Austin, he wants to prioritize cutting property taxes.

"It goes hand in hand with cutting city spending, cutting spending of the school districts, not just in House District 41, McAllen, Mission, Edinburg, Pharr, but the whole state," Sanchez said.

Sanchez also plans to focus on abortion.

"To create a five-doctor panel to review any green light for the worst decision of the state, which would be to grant an abortion," Sanchez said.

Early voting ends Friday, Feb. 27 and Election Day is March 3.

