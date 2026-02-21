New Texas Game Wardens boat aims to stop illegal fishing at South Padre Island

Texas Game Wardens introduced a new boat that will help stop illegal fishing and protect wildlife.

The shores and skies above South Padre Island are peaceful. Texas Game Wardens say what's happening offshore is a different story.

"Primarily, it's the incursion of launches from Mexico crossing the NBM, bringing in illegal gill nets, as well as long lines, fishing U.S. water without licenses or permits," Cameron County Game Warden Captain Chris Dowdy said.

Longlines, as their name suggests, are lines of hooks catching anything that comes their way. They can be up to 100 miles into the Gulf of Mexico.

Reaching them posed a challenge to Game Wardens.

"Well the current fleet wasn't capable of handling 4 to 6-foot seas, and now we can. Whereas in the past, if we just couldn't get outside the jetties because of the sea state," Dowdy said.

Gill nets also pose a risk to sea life. The wall of net that hangs in the water causes fish and other marine life get caught in them.

"On the initial patrol, we picked up a gill net on the edge of the surf and it did have two sea turtles in it that were already deceased," Dowdy said.

Now a new boat will help authorities stop both methods of illegal fishing. They commissioned this new vessel on Friday.

Dowdy says it will help get them to deeper waters faster.

"We've recovered long line gear at 45 miles offshore and we were able to get there in an hour and 15 minutes, whereas in the past it will take us three hours," Dowdy said.

That response time could be the difference in protecting sea life caught in the nets.

In 2025 alone, Wardens assigned to Cameron County say they removed roughly 15 miles of illegal nets and longlines from Gulf waters.

Dowdy says in the last five years they've seen a decrease in illegal fishing gear. He knows with the new tools, they'll be able to protect the Gulf waters better.

"It's just the best piece of equipment I've ever had," Dowdy said.

It's making it safer for fishermen, sea animals and beachgoers alike.

