Sea Turtle Inc. reacts to Texas Game Wardens' new equipment to protect sea life

Channel 5 News spoke with Sea Turtle Inc. about the risk that illegal fishing gear causes.

They explained the gill nets and longlines set near the international border trap sea turtles and dolphins underwater, causing them to drown.

Sea Turtle Inc. said the new tools used by the Texas Game Wardens can save the lives of hundreds of animals. The hope is it makes fishermen think twice before using these dangerous devices.

"What I'd love to see is them continue to send a message. They're saying this is not the place, our waters are not the place for you to come and do those illegal activities because we're going to be watching," Sea Turtle Inc. CEO Wendy Knight said.

Gill nets and longlines are legal in Mexico, but not in Texas waters.