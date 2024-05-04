Heath symposium focuses on stroke prevention and awareness

More than 36 hundred people are hospitalized each year in the Rio Grande Valley because of a stroke.

Local health experts say there's a higher risk of stroke in our area because of the high rate of diabetes and blood pressure.

Over the weekend, Valley Baptist Health system held a symposium on strokes to educate the community on symptoms and prevention.

Dr. Ameer Hassan, head of the neuroscience department at Valley Baptist Medical Center, said educating the community about signs and symptoms is important to help prevent the risk of death.

“If everybody taught one person the "BE FAST" acronym, knowing if you have any of those symptoms — balance issues, eye problems, facial droops, or arm or leg drift weakness or slurred speech — it’s time to call 9-1-1,” Hassan said. “That would continue to improve outcomes in the Rio Grande Valley."

Hassan says he's treated patients in their thirties for stroke, but the average age of his stroke patients are in their 60s. That’s 10 years younger than the national average age for a stroke.

“We are seeing younger patients in the Valley, which is disturbing,” Hassan said. “This is why we want to do things like this symposium."

Key ways to help prevent stroke include a healthy diet and exercise.

