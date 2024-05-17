Residents react to new schedule for Weslaco's splash pads

A delicate balance between community wants and community needs is needed as the city of Weslaco attempts to conserve water, according to residents and city leaders.

Earlier this week, city officials announced they would close all three city splash pads until further notice to conserve a shrinking water supply.

“We're making adjustments, we can't be running them seven days a week” Weslaco Parks & Maintenance Director Omar Rodriguez said.

On Friday, following a backlash from the community, the city announced the splash pads will open under different hours of operation meant to conserve water.

The splash pad at Gibson Park — located at 301 South Border Ave. — will only open on Tuesdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The splash pad at Isaac Rodriguez Park — located at 1200 E. 6th St. — will only open on Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Judge Gilbert Garza Park splash pad — located at 3200 E. Mile 11 Rd. — will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Residents say that despite the need to conserve water, kids will still need a place to cool off with hot summer days ahead.

The city feels the restrictions are still needed to ensure water is available for essential needs.

