Sheriff’s office: No sign of criminal activity in deadly Starr County helicopter crash

KRGV file photo

A criminal investigation into a March 8 helicopter crash that killed three people and hospitalized one other person found no sign of criminal activity, according to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office.

The March 8 crash involved a National Guard helicopter in La Grulla that killed U.S. Border Patrol agent Christopher Luna of Edinburg, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John Grassia. The officers were members of the New York Army National Guard.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 dead, 1 injured in helicopter crash near La Grulla, investigation underway

In April, the sheriff’s office announced they were conducting a criminal investigation into the crash.

On Friday, Starr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Carlos Delgado said the investigation is complete.

"Starr County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have collected available reports regarding the helicopter crash and related fatalities all of which occurred on March 8, 2024, at the Artecitas Refuge,” Delgado said. “These reports were carefully reviewed and nothing was identified indicating that the downing of the helicopter was a criminal act."

The Alabama-based U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center previously announced they were conducting their own investigation into the crash.

On Friday, a spokesperson said the safety investigation report has been completed.

Channel 5 News filed a public information request for the report.