Saturday, May 4, 2024: Warm and humid with a high of 93°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Balloon release held in memory of child killed in Pharr crash
-
Harlingen CISD student wins new vehicle thanks to perfect attendance record
-
Brownsville propositions would create new municipal development district
-
Boil water notice in effect at the city of Combes
-
'A piece of my life and my soul is gone:' Mother of...