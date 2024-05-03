Loya's Love for Throwing
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville St. Joseph's Alondra Loya is a two-time state Track & Field champion in discus throwing.
Her love of the game stems far beyond the white lines. It's helped her stay connected to a lost loved one.
Click on the video above for more on the senior bloodhound's story.
