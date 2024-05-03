x

Loya's Love for Throwing

Friday, May 03 2024
By: Brandon Benitez

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville St. Joseph's Alondra Loya is a two-time state Track & Field champion in discus throwing.

Her love of the game stems far beyond the white lines. It's helped her stay connected to a lost loved one.

Click on the video above for more on the senior bloodhound's story.

