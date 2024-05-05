Unofficial election results for Mission city charter amendments

Voters in the city of Mission were in favor of nearly all proposed 24 amendments to the city charter, unofficial election results show.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.

Unofficial election results provided by the Hidalgo County Elections Department shows all the propositions received a majority of the vote that were in favor of them.

Below are the full results on the city of Mission propositions on the ballot.

Mission • Prop. A - Interpretation of City Charter 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2876 67.18% Against 1405 32.82%

Mission • Prop. B - Follow State Laws on Annexation 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2739 66.63% Against 1372 33.37%

Mission • Prop. C - Simplify List of City Powers 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2625 65.22% Against 1400 34.78%

Mission • Prop. D - Change to City Election Date 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 3190 77.75% Against 913 22.25%

Mission • Prop. E - Mayoral Term Limit 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 3179 76.58% Against 972 23.42%

Mission • Prop. F - Revise Process for Filling Vacanies 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 3330 81.56% Against 753 18.44%

Mission • Prop. G - Require Council Meetings Follow State Laws 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 3473 85.33% Against 597 14.67%

Mission • Prop. H - Revise Process to Publish City Ordinances 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 3151 79.11% Against 832 20.89%

Mission • Prop. I - Filing of Audits with City Secretary 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 3158 79.07% Against 836 20.93%

Mission • Prop. J - Removal of Financial Report Publication 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2129 53.3% Against 1865 46.7%

Mission • Prop. K - Establish Internal Auditor Position 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2937 74.3% Against 1016 25.7%

Mission • Prop. L - Define City Manager Responsibilities 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 3039 76.26% Against 946 23.74%

Mission • Prop. M - Remove City Voter Requirement for Judges 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2209 55.05% Against 1804 44.95%

Mission • Prop. N - Remove Court Requirement for City Secretary 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2241 58.54% Against 1587 41.46%

Mission • Prop. O - Define City Responsibilities and Limitations 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2718 72.95% Against 1008 27.05%

Mission • Prop. P - Define Duties of City Attorney 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2834 73.21% Against 1037 26.79%

Mission • Prop. Q - Remove Ability to Merge Police and Fire Departments 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2171 55.35% Against 1751 44.65%

Mission • Prop. R - Revise Candidate Filing Procedures 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2511 68.57% Against 1151 31.43%

Mission • Prop. S - Clarify Referendum Election Procedure 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2570 71.27% Against 1036 28.73%

Mission • Prop. T - Define Authority of Planning and Zoning Commission 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2736 73.19% Against 1002 26.81%

Mission • Prop. U - Clarification to Procedures Surrounding City Budget 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2696 73.58% Against 968 26.42%

Mission • Prop. V - Deletion of Sections 9.16 & 9.19 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 2135 58.37% Against 1523 41.63%

Mission • Prop. W - Remove City Treasurer Appointment Requirement 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING > For 1899 50.98% Against 1826 49.02%