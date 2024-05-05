Unofficial election results for Mission city charter amendments
Voters in the city of Mission were in favor of nearly all proposed 24 amendments to the city charter, unofficial election results show.
All results are unofficial until they’ve been certified by the city.
Unofficial election results provided by the Hidalgo County Elections Department shows all the propositions received a majority of the vote that were in favor of them.
Below are the full results on the city of Mission propositions on the ballot.
Mission • Prop. A - Interpretation of City Charter
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2876
|67.18%
|Against
|1405
|32.82%
Mission • Prop. B - Follow State Laws on Annexation
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2739
|66.63%
|Against
|1372
|33.37%
Mission • Prop. C - Simplify List of City Powers
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2625
|65.22%
|Against
|1400
|34.78%
Mission • Prop. D - Change to City Election Date
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|3190
|77.75%
|Against
|913
|22.25%
Mission • Prop. E - Mayoral Term Limit
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|3179
|76.58%
|Against
|972
|23.42%
Mission • Prop. F - Revise Process for Filling Vacanies
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|3330
|81.56%
|Against
|753
|18.44%
Mission • Prop. G - Require Council Meetings Follow State Laws
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|3473
|85.33%
|Against
|597
|14.67%
Mission • Prop. H - Revise Process to Publish City Ordinances
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|3151
|79.11%
|Against
|832
|20.89%
Mission • Prop. I - Filing of Audits with City Secretary
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|3158
|79.07%
|Against
|836
|20.93%
Mission • Prop. J - Removal of Financial Report Publication
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2129
|53.3%
|Against
|1865
|46.7%
Mission • Prop. K - Establish Internal Auditor Position
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2937
|74.3%
|Against
|1016
|25.7%
Mission • Prop. L - Define City Manager Responsibilities
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|3039
|76.26%
|Against
|946
|23.74%
Mission • Prop. M - Remove City Voter Requirement for Judges
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2209
|55.05%
|Against
|1804
|44.95%
Mission • Prop. N - Remove Court Requirement for City Secretary
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2241
|58.54%
|Against
|1587
|41.46%
Mission • Prop. O - Define City Responsibilities and Limitations
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2718
|72.95%
|Against
|1008
|27.05%
Mission • Prop. P - Define Duties of City Attorney
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2834
|73.21%
|Against
|1037
|26.79%
Mission • Prop. Q - Remove Ability to Merge Police and Fire Departments
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2171
|55.35%
|Against
|1751
|44.65%
Mission • Prop. R - Revise Candidate Filing Procedures
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2511
|68.57%
|Against
|1151
|31.43%
Mission • Prop. S - Clarify Referendum Election Procedure
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2570
|71.27%
|Against
|1036
|28.73%
Mission • Prop. T - Define Authority of Planning and Zoning Commission
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2736
|73.19%
|Against
|1002
|26.81%
Mission • Prop. U - Clarification to Procedures Surrounding City Budget
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2696
|73.58%
|Against
|968
|26.42%
Mission • Prop. V - Deletion of Sections 9.16 & 9.19
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|2135
|58.37%
|Against
|1523
|41.63%
Mission • Prop. W - Remove City Treasurer Appointment Requirement
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|1899
|50.98%
|Against
|1826
|49.02%
Mission • Prop. X - Remove City Health Officer Appointment Requirement
100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING
|>
|For
|1886
|50.11%
|Against
|1878
|49.89%